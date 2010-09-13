Designer Tracy Porter Opening Santa Barbara Retail Store

The outlet will open at 1100 State St., the former home to Blue Bee Luxury

A nationally renowned designer soon will open a new retail store in downtown Santa Barbara.

Tracy Porter designs and sells women’s clothing, home décor, furnishings and jewelry. The 2,047-square-foot space at 1100 State St. was previously occupied by Blue Bee Luxury.

Michael Martz and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented Tracy Porter in the lease.

There have been 26 retail leases in 2010 on State Street downtown, a 44 percent increase compared with the same period in 2009.

“We are definitely seeing more leasing activity downtown, and Tracy Porter’s move is evidence of that,” Roth said. “Good quality spaces are receiving multiple offers, and the market is more robust than it was a year ago.”

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.