Farr, Schwartz to Co-Chair Symposium on Aging

The Oct. 25 forum will focus on advocacy as a means to address challenges and needs

Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr and former county First District Supervisor Naomi Schwartz have been named co-chairs for the 2010 Symposium on Aging, according to organizers of the one-day event.

The symposium, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, will focus on advocacy as a method to address the challenges and unmet needs of seniors.

The goals of this year’s event are to clearly define the state of seniors and services to seniors in the local community, to teach advocacy techniques, provide tools to advocate for the basic needs of seniors, and to protect the safety net of services in the community, such as housing, food, and independence both physically and financially.

This is the second time co-chairing the symposium for Schwartz, who was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1992 and represented the First District for 12 years.

She is currently the executive director of the Gildea Foundation, a private philanthropy serving low-income seniors in Santa Barbara. She also serves on the Dean’s Council of the Bren School at UCSB.

Schwartz is a former educator, chairwoman of the California Coastal Commission and founding board member of the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation. A 40-year resident of Santa Barbara, she is a graduate of Queens College, New York, and the Santa Barbara College of Law.

This is the first time for Farr to chair the symposium. She was elected to the Board of Supervisors representing the Third District in 2008.

Farr served as former chairwoman of the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, worked as a planning consultant to the newly formed City of Goleta in 2002 and is past president of two community organizations focused on land use planning.

One of Farr’s priorities is to provide essential services to those in need. She is chairwoman of the Adult and Aging Network, a collaborative group dedicated to bringing public, nonprofit and private-sector service providers together to better serve the Santa Barbara County senior population. Additionally she serves as the Board of Supervisors’ representative to the Mental Health Commission and the City/County Homeless Advisory Committee.

A 27-year resident of Santa Barbara County, Farr has lived in Goleta and Solvang, raised three sons, and enjoys spending time with her grandson. Farr has a master’s degree in history from San Jose State University.

So far, sponsors of the symposium include Santa Barbara County, the Gildea Foundation, the Hutton Foundation and the Santa Barbara Foundation.

For more information on the symposium or to RSVP, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 800.510.2020.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.