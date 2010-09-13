Foundation for Girsh Park Presents Music in the Park
Enjoy music by Spencer the Gardener and other activities on Sept. 19 at Girsh Park
By Alisa Martin Pepper | September 13, 2010 | 12:27 p.m.
The Foundation for Girsh Park presents Music in the Park, featuring Spencer the Gardener with special guest The New Cats from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road in Goleta.
Enjoy music, face painting, Henna body art, a bounce house and an art walk.
Pack a picnic and enjoy the show, presented by MarBorg Industries.
The free “Friends of Girsh Park” annual barbecue will be held during the event. Click here or call 805.968.2773 for information about becoming a “Friend of Girsh Park.”
— Alisa Martin Pepper represents the Foundation for Girsh Park.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.