Goleta Urges Residents to ‘Shop for Your Kit’

Local volunteers will fan out in September for National Preparedness Month

By Valerie Kushnerov | September 13, 2010 | 1:40 p.m.

As part of National Preparedness Month, the City of Goleta is encouraging residents and businesses to “Shop for Your Kit.”

The Goleta Prepare Now! “Shop for Your Kit” campaign encourages shoppers to purchase emergency kit supplies as they do their regular shopping at local grocery, drug and hardware stores.

During September, displays at local stores will feature emergency preparedness information, materials and emergency backpacks for sale. Volunteers also can help put together a kit at the stores sponsoring this program and will hand out reusable grocery store bags with pre-printed information on what should be included in a basic emergency kit.

Volunteers will be helping at the following locations:

» Monday, Sept. 13: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rite Aid, 199 N. Fairview Ave., and the Calle Real Center on Calle Real near Trader Joe’s

» Tuesday, Sept. 14: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Calle Real Center, near Trader Joe’s

» Thursday, Sept. 16: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Vons, 175 N. Fairview Ave.

» Friday, Sept. 17: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Santa Cruz Market, 5757 Hollister Ave.

September is National Preparedness Month throughout the United States, and Goleta is partnering in this nationwide effort to educate individuals, businesses and communities about the importance
of being prepared.

Click here for more information on how to become prepared.

— Valerie Kushnerov is the city of Goleta’s public information officer.

