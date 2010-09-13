Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:27 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Guy Smith Named Assistant to President at Antioch

He previously served as dean of educational programs at SBCC

By Jennifer Goddard | September 13, 2010 | 2:34 p.m.

Guy Smith has been named assistant to the president at Antioch University Santa Barbara.

Guy Smith
Guy Smith

In his capacity as assistant to the president, Smith will help guide the growth of the Santa Barbara campus as it responds to the educational needs of the 21st century. AUSB’s mission and institutional goals include promoting innovative experiential learning and socially engaged citizenship, and ensuring students graduate with a renewed sense of their purpose as scholars and citizens.

“Guy’s 25 years of experience in higher education administration as well as the fact that he has been at the forefront of the emerging information and communication technologies will provide endless benefit to the Antioch community,” said Dr. Nancy Leffert, president of AUSB. “Guy has been actively involved with innovation in online information since its inception.”

Previous to his appointment, Smith served as dean of educational programs at SBCC, where he was responsible for the administration of the Business Department, the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, and the School of Media Arts.

For the past 15 years, Smith has managed and developed projects focusing on new media production, e-commerce and distribution, mobile media, and the use of game technologies to provide training and education.

He has received grants from the National Science Foundation and the Economic & Workforce Development program of California for a wide variety of new media and digital communications projects.

Smith received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from San Diego State University before completing doctoral coursework in rhetoric and linguistics at USC. He has been married to his wife, Carola, for 21 years, and they have two children, Justin and Britta.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 