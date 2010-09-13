Guy Smith Named Assistant to President at Antioch

Guy Smith has been named assistant to the president at Antioch University Santa Barbara.

In his capacity as assistant to the president, Smith will help guide the growth of the Santa Barbara campus as it responds to the educational needs of the 21st century. AUSB’s mission and institutional goals include promoting innovative experiential learning and socially engaged citizenship, and ensuring students graduate with a renewed sense of their purpose as scholars and citizens.

“Guy’s 25 years of experience in higher education administration as well as the fact that he has been at the forefront of the emerging information and communication technologies will provide endless benefit to the Antioch community,” said Dr. Nancy Leffert, president of AUSB. “Guy has been actively involved with innovation in online information since its inception.”

Previous to his appointment, Smith served as dean of educational programs at SBCC, where he was responsible for the administration of the Business Department, the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, and the School of Media Arts.

For the past 15 years, Smith has managed and developed projects focusing on new media production, e-commerce and distribution, mobile media, and the use of game technologies to provide training and education.

He has received grants from the National Science Foundation and the Economic & Workforce Development program of California for a wide variety of new media and digital communications projects.

Smith received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from San Diego State University before completing doctoral coursework in rhetoric and linguistics at USC. He has been married to his wife, Carola, for 21 years, and they have two children, Justin and Britta.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.