Health Care Web Site for Spanish Speakers Goes Live

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Monday that the Web site www.cuidadodesalud.gov, a Spanish translation of www.healthcare.gov, is now active.

The new Web portal will help Spanish-speaking residents on the Central and South Coasts identify affordable and comprehensive health-care coverage options, both public and private, available in their ZIP codes. The site also will explain how the benefits of the new health-care reform law will be implemented over time.

The Web site’s search function will allow users to input personal information so that search results are narrowly tailored to each individual’s health-care needs.

The Web portal is a particularly important tool for the Latino community, which has the highest rate of the uninsured in the nation — nearly one in three Latinos does not have health insurance. By presenting all coverage options available, www.cuidadodesalud.gov will help uninsured Spanish speakers find coverage and obtain greater access to care.

“I urge my Spanish-speaking constituents to take advantage of this incredibly user-friendly new Web site,” Capps said. “The Web site www.cuidadodesalud.gov is yet another example of how health-care reform is putting control of health care in the hands of consumers. There are 3 billion potential personal health-care coverage scenarios www.cuidadodesalud.gov can create so that you can find the best option for you and your family. It will also inform Spanish-speakers on the Central and South Coasts about their rights and new protections available to them under the health-care reform law.”

Additional features, including the ability to compare plan pricing information and benefit packages, will be added in the coming months.

— Ashley Schapitl is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.