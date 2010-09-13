Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:20 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Health Care Web Site for Spanish Speakers Goes Live

Rep. Capps announces the federal government's new Web portal, www.cuidadodesalud.gov

By Ashley Schapitl | September 13, 2010 | 6:22 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Monday that the Web site www.cuidadodesalud.gov, a Spanish translation of www.healthcare.gov, is now active.

The new Web portal will help Spanish-speaking residents on the Central and South Coasts identify affordable and comprehensive health-care coverage options, both public and private, available in their ZIP codes. The site also will explain how the benefits of the new health-care reform law will be implemented over time.

The Web site’s search function will allow users to input personal information so that search results are narrowly tailored to each individual’s health-care needs.

The Web portal is a particularly important tool for the Latino community, which has the highest rate of the uninsured in the nation — nearly one in three Latinos does not have health insurance. By presenting all coverage options available, www.cuidadodesalud.gov will help uninsured Spanish speakers find coverage and obtain greater access to care.

“I urge my Spanish-speaking constituents to take advantage of this incredibly user-friendly new Web site,” Capps said. “The Web site www.cuidadodesalud.gov is yet another example of how health-care reform is putting control of health care in the hands of consumers. There are 3 billion potential personal health-care coverage scenarios www.cuidadodesalud.gov can create so that you can find the best option for you and your family. It will also inform Spanish-speakers on the Central and South Coasts about their rights and new protections available to them under the health-care reform law.”

Additional features, including the ability to compare plan pricing information and benefit packages, will be added in the coming months.

— Ashley Schapitl is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 