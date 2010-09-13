Hospice of Santa Barbara Names New Development Manager

Among K.C. Murphy-Thompson's responsibilities will be marketing, major gifts and community relations

K.C. Murphy-Thompson has joined Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. as its new development manager.

Murphy-Thompson will be managing Hospice of Santa Barbara’s donor recognition, special events, marketing, grants, major gifts and community relationships.

She has significant personal experience in hospice services, and in the early 1990s she worked as the first public affairs coordinator for the Visiting Nurse Association when it was collaborating with Hospice of Santa Barbara.

In addition to her work with Hospice of Santa Barbara, Murphy-Thompson serves as a concert and marketing consultant for the Solvang Festival Theater and as a media consultant for the Naples Coalition.

She is a singer/performer and longtime local arts advocate who has co-produced many benefit concerts in both Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley. She also serves on the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, representing the third district.

She previously worked in Los Angeles in management, public relations and production for CBS, NBC Sports, MGM and Capitol Records, and served as part of a management team for several music groups, including Gun N’ Roses.

Murphy-Thompson earned a bachelor’s degree in motion picture/television from UCLA.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is a volunteer hospice providing cost-free services to meet the emotional, social and spiritual needs of people facing the end of life or grieving the death of a loved one. For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.