Solvang Man Found Dead in Home After Domestic Dispute Call, Standoff

A 43-year-old Solvang man was found dead Sunday evening after a domestic dispute in the 2200 block of Sunrise Way in Solvang that led to a standoff with Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene about 6:25 p.m. The man, identified by authorities on Monday afternoon as Harold F. Meyers, reportedly had threatened his wife with a handgun before the wife fled the couple’s home.

Deputies attempted to contact the male believed to be inside the house. After repeated attempts to make contact, the deputies summoned the sheriff’s SWAT team.

Homes in the immediate area were sent emergency notifications warning them of the situation and directing them to stay indoors until it was resolved.

Members of the SWAT and the sheriff’s Hostage Negotiation Team made repeated attempts to contact the man, but he didn’t respond. About 11:15 p.m., the SWAT team entered the home and found Meyers dead inside.

According to sheriff’s department spokesman Drew Sugars, it appeared Meyers died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the coroner will determine the cause and time of death.

