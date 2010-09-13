Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:14 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Greenhouse Gas Reductions, Targets Focus of Workshops

SBCAG is soliciting public feedback on whether its proposed figures should be more aggressive

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 13, 2010 | 10:45 p.m.

The public will get a chance to weigh in Tuesday and Thursday on Santa Barbara County greenhouse gas reductions and the targets to be set by a local governing agency.

Senate Bill 375 is the legislation behind the discussion, which mandates that the California Air Resources Board create greenhouse gas reduction targets for regional agencies around the state.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is seeking public feedback on whether the CARB targets are sufficient, or whether they should be more aggressive.

In August, Noozhawk reported that SBCAG proposed a 6 percent increase in per capita greenhouse gas emissions by 2020, which ranks it 17th out of 18 regions in its projected ability to reduce emissions, and that the neighboring communities of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties are calling for 8 percent decreases to meet the obligations of Senate Bill 375.

Environmental groups, including the Community Environmental Council, have called for an increase in the reductions.

Tuesday’s workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission Hearing Room, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. The other workshop will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Shepherd Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.

Those who wish to comment but who can’t attend the workshops are encouraged to e-mail their thoughts to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for forwarding to the SBCAG board.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

