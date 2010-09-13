Solvang Theaterfest to Present Fundraising Concert

The Solvang Theaterfest board of directors in association with Scott Lewis will present special artists Michael Manring, Jean Baudin and Kyle Batty who will be performing eclectic jazz and avant-garde bass style music in a fundraising musical concert for the Solvang Festival Theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

Hailed by many as the world’s leading solo bassist, Manring has been pushing back the boundaries of what is possible on the bass guitar for more than two decades. While his technical skill and innovations always make an impression, it is his ability to communicate on a profound emotional level that most touches listeners.

Baudin, known for his unique, dark, melodic compositions and versatile technique, is one of the world’s most recognized bass players. The renowned bassist has performed solo bass shows and taught at clinics across the United States and in Europe. Primarily self-taught, Baudin began playing the bass in 1985 and later received lessons from virtuoso guitarist Marty Friedman and Jason Becker.

Baudin first received worldwide acclaim in the 1990s as the founding member and creator of the underground California band Nuclear Rabbit and later Element of Surprise. Both bands showcased Baudin’s phenomenal tapping, slapping and fingerstyle bass playing, as well as his creative use of effect pedals.

Batty, a Central Coast percussion musician from Orcutt and the Santa Ynez Valley, has been playing for more than 24 years. He currently performs with the Central City Jazz Trio.

Batty also has a special interest in promoting and teaching drums to young people, performing in local schools and providing drum clinics. He has been a finalist twice in the prestigious Guitar Center of North Hollywood’s annual Drum Solo Competition and performed for several years in the Santa Ynez Valley progressive rock band Giant Squid Show and with Ron Miller’s band in Santa Maria.

Tickets purchased in advance of the Sept. 25 concert are $25, or purchase tickets at the door for $30.

Tickets can be purchased at one of these locations:

» Solvang Theaterfest Business Office, 439 Second St. in Solvang; open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 805.686.1789; cash and credit cards accepted.

» Valley Books, 1582 Mission Drive in Solvang; 805.688.7160; cash only.

» Jensen’s Guitar & Music, 2830 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara; 805.687.4027; cash only.

» Mike’s Drum Shop, 1109 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara; 805.962.1211; cash only.

— Mary Bahnken represents Solvang Theaterfest.