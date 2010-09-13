Lend a Hand, Build a Community During United Way’s Day of Caring

Volunteers age 6 or older are needed; registration deadline is Sept. 17

Come lend a hand and build a community from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, as United Way of Santa Barbara County hosts the 19th Annual Day of Caring — your opportunity to give back through a morning of helping the numerous nonprofit organizations in the community.

Teams of volunteers from across the county will gather to complete much-needed tasks such as painting outdoors and indoors, planting gardens and trees, sorting and organizing contributed goods, and making general repairs.

Volunteers will meet at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., for a free breakfast before heading to their scheduled project sites.

All volunteers age 6 or older are welcome to participate.

The volunteer registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 17. Click here to register.

Note that volunteers will be assigned to their sites the week of event. For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.965.8594.

— Kerstin Caujolle is the Day of Caring manager for United Way of Santa Barbara County.