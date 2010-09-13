Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:21 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Watson Calls for IRS Investigation over Federal Employees’ $1 Billion in Back Taxes

News reports show congressional employees owe $9 million, White House staffers owe $830,000

By John Van Winkle | September 13, 2010 | 5:55 p.m.

Tom Watson, Republican candidate in the 23rd Congressional District, on Monday said he would call for congressional hearings of the IRS to examine why more than $1 billion in back taxes is owed by federal employees.

Watson cited a Los Angeles Times investigative study that showed $9 million of back taxes is owed by congressional staffers, 41 White House employees owe more than $830,000 in back taxes, and all federal employees combined owe more than $1 billion.

“This is the height of hypocrisy in Washington,” Watson said. “The people who want to tax individuals, tax families, tax businesses, and even tax death, don’t pay taxes themselves.

“When elected to Congress, I will call for a congressional investigation of the IRS. Everyone who has dealt with the IRS knows you are guilty until proven innocent, yet billions of dollars go unpaid and hundreds if not thousands of government employees go unpunished. There’s unquestionably a double-standard being applied here, since it is Congress which sets the budget of the IRS.

“It’s time to put the IRS under the congressional hot lights and ask the tough questions of who is getting away without paying taxes, how are they able to get away with it, and why is the IRS turning a blind eye while at the same time they furiously go after businesses and individuals who don’t have government connections.”

Watson is an entrepreneur, a retired naval officer and third-generation graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.

— John Van Winkle represents the Tom Watson for Congress campaign.

 
