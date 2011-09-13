Discoveries Learning Center at Bright Horizons Awarded National Reaccreditation

Discoveries Learning Center at Bright Horizons, 4519 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, has received its reaccreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

The NAEYC is the nation’s leading organization of early childhood educators dedicated to improving the quality of child-care programs. Its accreditation is the early education industry’s highest mark of quality, a measure achieved by fewer than 8 percent of child-care centers nationwide.

“We are so pleased to become reaccredited by NAEYC,” center Director Lorraine Neenan said. “The reaccreditation is affirmation of the dedication of faculty to maintain the highest-quality care for the children year after year. A stable and nurturing environment where a child can thrive has immeasurable impact on the people they grow to be. We are proud to play such an important role in this critical point in their development.”

“The NAEYC accreditation system raises the bar for child-care centers and other early childhood programs,” said Jerlean Daniel, Ph.D, executive director of NAEYC. “Having earned NAEYC accreditation is a sign that Discoveries is a leader in a national effort to invest in high-quality early childhood education.”

To attain NAEYC accreditation, a child-care center must undergo a series of inspections from the NAEYC accreditation board, meet strict quality criteria, and comply with all state and local regulations. In order to get reaccredited, the program must undergo the entire application process every five years, demonstrating commitment to ongoing evaluation and improvement.

According to recent studies, high-quality child care increases children’s ability to succeed academically and socially later in life. In a study of Bright Horizons Family Solutions graduates, more than 96 percent of parents indicated that their child entered kindergarten prepared and with a strong enthusiasm for learning. NAEYC accreditation is an indication that a child care center meets or exceeds the kinds of quality standards required to give children this important start in life.

— Lorraine Neenan is the director of Discoveries Learning Center at Bright Horizons.