Elderly Goleta Woman Stuck, Killed in Intersection

90-year-old Mary Manuela Robles was hit while crossing the street at Calle Real and Kingston

Goleta police are investigating a deadly crash Monday evening in which an elderly Goleta woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of Calle Real and Kingston Avenue.

The vehicle-pedestrian collision occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. Goleta police officers and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said 18-year-old Carlin Paige Canter of Isla Vista was driving westbound in the 5600 block of Calle Real when she reportedly struck 90-year-old Mary Manuela Robles of Goleta, who was crossing the intersection. Robles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sugars said the intersection was closed to traffic for about six hours, and the Sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team responded to begin its investigation of the traffic collision. The sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is handling the death investigation.

It was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors, according to Sugars.

Anyone with information about the collision and/or the involved people is asked to call the Goleta Traffic Unit at 805.961.7516 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.