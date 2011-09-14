Goleta Family Raising Funds, Awaiting Adoption of Russian Child with Down Syndrome

Luis and Gentry Zuzunaga started the process last September to bring 3-year-old Maria into their home

After traveling 6,000 miles, a Goleta family sat anxiously in a waiting room. A blond 3-year-old walked in with her caregivers, who were speaking Russian. The girl eyed the woman on the couch for several seconds through her large glasses, then embraced her.

A video of that first glimpse is stationed on Gentry Zuzunaga’s blog, and the image of her hugging Maria is truly joyful. Zuzunaga and her husband, Luis, have been working to adopt Maria, who will turn 4 on Saturday and has Down syndrome.

The family is hoping to bring Maria home this fall.

“I just cannot wait,” Gentry Zuzunaga said.

Waiting, though, is what the family has been doing since seeing Maria’s photo on a website last summer. The couple had always wanted to adopt, but money was an issue. They have three biological children — ages 9, 5 and 3 — but still felt a passion to adopt. Gentry Zuzunaga cited a passage from the Bible that commands the church to take care of orphans and widows as part of the reason the family decided to take action.

“We said, ‘We need to do something,’” she said, and the family began researching how to move forward. Last summer, they came across the website for Reece’s Rainbow, a nonprofit that works to coordinate international adoptions of children with Down syndrome and other disabilities. Browsing through the site, Maria’s photo came up.

“When we saw Maria’s picture we thought, ‘She’s so cute,’” she said. “But when we read her story, that’s when our hearts broke.”

Maria’s parents were well-educated and had the income to support a child, but couldn’t deal with the fact that she had Down syndrome.

“I thought, ‘How is this child in an orphanage?’” she recalled.

What came next was instinctual.

“I want her in my family,” she told her husband and her children, who agreed.

The family kept pushing along and qualified to adopt Maria. Now they’re working to raise the money they need to bring her home. They started the adoption process last September and used up all of their savings in the process.

Between $36,000 and $40,000 is needed to complete the adoption, and the family already has raised $25,000. The final amount is still fluid, and the family is trying to cut down on costs, such as staying with friends on their last trip to Russia.

Helping children with special needs is an issue close to Gentry Zuzunaga’s heart, and she worked in special education before becoming a full-time mom.

“Working in that environment really opened my eyes,” she said. “It changes your perspective on life.”

Another factor that prompted the Zuzunagas was finding out about how disabled people are cared for in Eastern Europe.

After birth, Maria was taken from the hospital after going through two surgeries for her heart and stomach problems. She was transferred to what translates in Russian as a “baby house,” where children with disabilities are watched over until they are 4 years old. That age is the cutoff, however, and once they turn 4, those children will be turned over to a mental institution, she said.

There’s no therapy, and the children are put in facilities with children who are a wide range of ages.

“You’re lucky if you get to go outside,” Zuzunaga said.

Illustrating this point is a gut-wrenching video on Gentry’s blog of a news segment taken in a mental institution in Serbia. Rooms full of children kept in such tight spaces as cribs are shown, some of them with limbs tied down, allowing their muscles to atrophy.

“It’s a really sad situation for these kids once they’re not babies anymore,” she said.

Maria is receiving excellent care at the baby house she lives in now. She’s getting a lot of attention and therapy, but the family was worried about her being transferred somewhere else where care might not have been as attentive. So they worked as quickly as they could.

The family will be returning to Russia in early October, when a judge will make a decision whether to award the adoption to the Zuzunagas. They’ll have to wait 10 days and then proceed with getting Maria’s visa and paperwork completed. They hope to have her back home by the first week of November.

The Zuzunagas’ children are excited for the new member of the family to arrive.

“They love her already,” Gentry Zuzunaga said.

Maria, who speaks only Russian now, is likely to pick up English quickly. Until then, Zuzunaga is hopeful they will be able to use sign language to communicate. Many children with Down syndrome learn to use sign language before speaking because language ability is often delayed,

“I taught her how to say please and thank you in sign language, and within two minutes she was able to sign them,” she said.

The Gold Coast Orphan Alliance has been a key supporter throughout the family’s adoption process, and will be holding an event on Nov. 5 at Calvary Chapel for people interested in learning more about adoption. Click here for more information about the event.

The family is also holding a fundraiser to help with adoption costs that will be held Sept. 23, where Luis will play with the band La Semilla. The band members are from Lima, Peru, and will be playing Andean music at Calvary Chapel, 1 North Cesar Chavez in Santa Barbara.

The event is free and donations are welcome. Click here to help with Maria’s adoption costs.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.