Goleta Man Charged with Using Car as Deadly Weapon

Sheriff's Department says the 65-year-old victim confronted the suspect, who had trespassed on private property

A Goleta man has been arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of driving his car into a 65-year-old man while fleeing private property north of Goleta.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 10:40 a.m. Monday to a ranch on the 1700 block of La Patera Lane to a report of an assault with a vehicle, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The 65-year-old victim, who worked on the ranch, told deputies he saw a car on the property that he believed was there illegally and confronted 41-year-old James Raphael Grippo, who was sitting alone in the driver’s seat, according to Sugars. The victim said he told Grippo he was placing him under citizen’s arrest for trespassing.

The victim said Grippo agreed to drive behind his vehicle in heading back to a ranch office to call police, Sugars said. When the victim stopped and got out, Grippo reportedly sped at him, knocking him onto the hood and his body breaking the windshield. According to Sugars, the victim told deputies he was still on the hood when Grippo sped up then slammed on the brakes and knocked him off the vehicle.

A friend drove the victim to the hospital for treatment. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Sugars said.

Deputies got a description of the vehicle from several witnesses who saw Grippo driving away after the incident. Five hours later, Grippo called police to report the incident. He was then interviewed at his Goleta home and subsequently arrested, Sugars said.

Grippo faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $30,000.

