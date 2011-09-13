Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:55 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Man Charged with Using Car as Deadly Weapon

Sheriff's Department says the 65-year-old victim confronted the suspect, who had trespassed on private property

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | September 13, 2011 | 7:24 p.m.

James Raphael Grippo
James Raphael Grippo

A Goleta man has been arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of driving his car into a 65-year-old man while fleeing private property north of Goleta.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 10:40 a.m. Monday to a ranch on the 1700 block of La Patera Lane to a report of an assault with a vehicle, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The 65-year-old victim, who worked on the ranch, told deputies he saw a car on the property that he believed was there illegally and confronted 41-year-old James Raphael Grippo, who was sitting alone in the driver’s seat, according to Sugars. The victim said he told Grippo he was placing him under citizen’s arrest for trespassing.

The victim said Grippo agreed to drive behind his vehicle in heading back to a ranch office to call police, Sugars said. When the victim stopped and got out, Grippo reportedly sped at him, knocking him onto the hood and his body breaking the windshield. According to Sugars, the victim told deputies he was still on the hood when Grippo sped up then slammed on the brakes and knocked him off the vehicle.

A friend drove the victim to the hospital for treatment. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Sugars said.

Deputies got a description of the vehicle from several witnesses who saw Grippo driving away after the incident. Five hours later, Grippo called police to report the incident. He was then interviewed at his Goleta home and subsequently arrested, Sugars said.

Grippo faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $30,000.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 