Kathy Martin, Elaine Abercrombie to Host ‘Home Loan Seminar’

Kathy Martin, a mortgage consultant for Community West Bank, and Elaine Abercrombie, a broker for Abercrombie Fine Homes, will host an informative question-and-answer session titled, “Home Loan Seminar: Questions About Purchasing or Refinancing Your Home?” from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Community West Bank, 1501 State St. in Santa Barbara.
Martin will discuss current rates, closing costs, recent regulations, current lending requirements, credit, income and home value.
Abercrombie will discuss home purchasing, what you need to know in today’s market, and whether now is a good time to buy.
Space is limited. Please RSVP to Martin at 805.966.2912 or Abercrombie at 805.450.0086.
— Eric Swanson is a marketing manager for Community West Bank.