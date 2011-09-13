Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:02 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Intermezzo Firing Up the Ovens for ‘Sunday Funday Flatbreads’

Learn to make your own creations at the Sept. 25 culinary workshop

By Jennifer Guess for Wine Cask | September 13, 2011 | 3:52 p.m.

Flatbreads are all the rage these days — full of flavor and satisfying, and the endless combinations make them fun! And since Intermezzo at Wine Cask is all about having fun, it’s hosting “Sunday Funday Flatbreads” from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

Guests can make their own flatbread masterpieces and sip local wines!

Chef Brandon Hughes will walk guests through the process of coming up with inventive and delectable flatbreads, while Maitre D’ Branden Bidwell pours tastings of local Santa Barbara County tap wines to complement.

Whether you tend to crave a market-fresh tomato, mozzarella, roasted garlic-and-basil, classic pepperoni or something more adventurous such as a carbonara with pancetta, mascarpone cream, sweet peas, quail eggs, the folks at Intermezzo are firing up their state-of-the-art flatbread ovens and serving up the fun.

The cost is $45 for the workshop, where you will have all the tools and ingredients to create your own savory and sweet flatbread.

For more information and to reserve your seat at Sunday Funday Flatbreads, call 805.966.9463.

Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Intermezzo at Wine Cask.

 
