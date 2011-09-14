District Approves Emergency Funding to Remove Mold at Adelante Charter School

Santa Barbara Board of Trustees opts to bypass a bidding process after staff members find mold on four portable classrooms

The Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Board of Trustees approved emergency funding Tuesday to remove mold at Adelante Charter School.

While replacing the exterior siding on the school’s portable classrooms, district staff members found visible mold on four portables. In emergency situations, the district can bypass a bidding process to get a contract, as it did Tuesday.

The work is expected to cost more than $30,000, but facilities director David Hetyonk wasn’t sure of the extent of the mold. Adelante has 13 portable classrooms, according to district records.

If necessary, students and staff can be moved to other places and cleanup work will be done on weekends, Hetyonk said.

Determining it an emergency was supported in a staff report that said, “Immediate abatement is required for the office and classrooms to protect the health and well-being of the students, staff and visitors in the rooms and to prevent the loss of an essential public service.”

An air quality study at Washington Elementary School’s portable classrooms prompted the replacement of heating and cooling systems and cleanup of visible mold and water damage.

While doing that work, crews found that deep cleaning should be repeated at other Washington Elementary School portables. A bidding process was bypassed in that case, too, and the deep cleaning costs came to $8,500 per classroom from maintenance funds.

The oldest portables in the district are up to 40 years old, and they get added on to deal with increased enrollment. San Marcos High School, for example, has 20 portable classrooms and five temporary ones that were leased for overcrowding.

