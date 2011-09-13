National Charity League President Barbara Vilander to Put Focus on ‘The Art of NCL’

In May, the National Charity League of Santa Barbara welcomed Barbara Vilander, MA, Ph.D., as its new president.

She graciously comes to lead this dedicated group of mothers and daughters who are eager to start another productive year of volunteering and learning. For her presidency, Vilander is drawing from her academic background to promote the artistry of both chapter involvement and personal creative expression. She announced her chapter platform, “The Art of NCL,” by commissioning a pen and ink drawing by Kendal Vincent, a 2011 NCL graduate. Vincent’s artwork of a yellow rose will be used in 2012 to promote the chapter’s 50th anniversary.

Vilander was born in Los Angeles and raised in Orange County and the San Fernando Valley. She attended UCSB for a bachelor’s degree in psychology, UC Davis for a master’s degree in the history of art, and then UCSB for her Ph.D. in the history of art.

Vilander wrote her doctoral dissertation on the photographic documentation of the construction of the Hoover Dam, and it was published by the University of Arizona Press. She taught the History of Photography, American Art, Art History, Visual Literacy and Surveys of Art History at UCSB, USC and the Brooks Institute. She is currently teaching at SBCC.

Vilander has been happily married for 23 years to Scott Vilander with whom she has two lovely daughters, Chandler and Britten. The girls and their mother have enjoyed volunteering together in the community. All three report having amazing opportunities to help people and experience leadership rolls, both of which might not have been available to them without NCL.

Chandler, a 2011 Dos Pueblos High School and Santa Barbara chapter graduate, is a freshman attending George Washington University on a water polo scholarship. Britten is a sophomore at Dos Pueblos and a varsity water polo team member.

In Vilander’s spare time, she can be found swimming and reading. Her love of swimming led her to complete the Escape from Alcatraz swim three times. Chandler accompanied on one of the swims when Chandler was just 9 years old. To honor her daughter’s commitment to water polo, Vilander has joined a mom’s water polo group and is attempting to learn to play the game.

We look forward to Vilander’s 2011-12 leadership of the Santa Barbara Chapter of National Charity League. She will kick off the first chapter meeting of the fall by recognizing the significant involvement exemplified by seventh-grader Delaney Werner, who since only April 1 of this year has completed 120 hours of community service and by inviting Santa Barbara News-Press photographer Mike Eliason to speak about the art and technique of his role as a local photojournalist.

NCL is a philanthropic organization with a mission to foster mother-daughter relationships through a commitment to community service, leadership development and cultural experience. NCL has 40,000 members, grades 7 to 12, and 160 chapters nationwide.

A few of the benefiting organizations include the Museum of Natural History, the Museum of Art and the Ridley-Tree Education Center, the Santa Barbara Public Library, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, the Children’s Creative Project, the Dream Foundation, the Storyteller Children’s Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

— Terry Schleich is publicity chairwoman of National Charity League of Santa Barbara.