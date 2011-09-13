Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:51 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic, The Towbes Group to Develop Medical Office Park on Foothill Triangle Property

The center, opening as soon as early 2014, will allow for expanded access to outpatient medical and surgical care

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | updated logo | September 13, 2011 | 11:53 p.m.

Sansum Clinic and The Towbes Group have teamed up to develop a medical office park on the Foothill Triangle property on the corner of Foothill and Cieneguitas roads in Santa Barbara that may open in early 2014.

They will build two buildings totaling 60,000 square feet of medical office space, pending the City of Santa Barbara’s approval. The larger building along Foothill Road will feature an outpatient surgery center while the smaller building will allow Sansum to house similar departments.

“Our new medical center will enable us to plan for the future health-care needs of the community, expanding access to quality care in modern facilities with the latest equipment and technology,” Sansum CEO and medical director Dr. Kurt Ransohoff said in a news release.

Sansum was the first multispecialty clinic on the West Coast and is the largest independent nonprofit health-care organization between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“This facility embodies what Sansum Clinic is all about — multiple specialties working together to better serve our patients and the community,” Ransohoff said. “We were founded upon this model, and with this new project, we are leading the way into the next era of patient care.”

He said the new site will attract top young professionals and provide new technology that will keep Sansum in front of the community’s needs.

The Foothill Triangle property has been vacant for about a decade and was previously occupied by a Mobil service station and a small convenient store. When The Towbes Group purchased the property 10 years ago, the agreement didn’t allow residential facilities to be built there because of groundwater contamination, founder Michael Towbes said.

The community has expressed concern regarding traffic near the Foothill Road and Highway 154 intersection, and the City of Santa Barbara will analyze the impact. The approval process will include annexation to the City of Santa Barbara, with construction planned throughout 2013, and an opening set for early 2014.

According to an Associated Transportation Engineers study released Sept. 1, the project would not contribute to cumulative traffic impacts based on the city and county thresholds.

There will be a public meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane, to discuss the project. 

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Sansum at Foothill Centre Traffic Report (2)

