SBCC Named National Finalist for $1 Million Prize Fund

SBCC on Tuesday was named one of the 10 finalist community colleges by the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program.

SBCC now enters the last stage of the competition for a $1 million prize fund that will be awarded in December in Washington, D.C., to the first-ever national winner and up to three runners-up.

This is the first national recognition of extraordinary accomplishments at individual community colleges, and follows on the April project launch and previous White House Community College Summit that attracted participation and endorsement from President Barack Obama, as well as luminaries in American education, labor, business and civil society.

“Santa Barbara City College keeps its eye on job numbers and transfer rates to nearby UCSB, making sure its programs are both job-relevant and preparing students for the next step in higher education,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program. “By using data to make decisions and keeping an eye on results, SBCC is delivering for the area and for California.”

Through its extensive use of data, SBCC stood out from community colleges nationwide for the way it pays attention to evidence of educational effectiveness. For instance, in assessing the quality of its programs, the college pays attention to how well its graduates do in the labor market and how much they learn. As a result of study of the local labor market, SBCC has started new programs that match the needs of employers — and help students get good jobs. The college even sets well-defined standards for what and how much a student should learn, which helps employers know that an SBCC graduate will come with a certain knowledge base and skill set.

Nearly half of all college students attend community college, with more than 6 million students — youth and adult learners — enrolling in America’s nearly 1,200 community colleges every year. Community colleges are also educating rapidly growing lower-income and Hispanic student populations, and for millions of Americans, represent their most promising path to education that leads to professional employment.

With four-year colleges and universities costing $10,000 to $60,000 per year per student, community colleges are growing at more than four times the rate of four-year colleges, serving as the most affordable option in higher education for millions of people in this country.

The growth in community colleges reflects a consensus in the public about the importance of higher education. The Gallup Organization and the Lumina Foundation recently released a poll showing that 95 percent of Americans believe that a college degree is important to financial security.

“Practically everyone can see the link between having a college degree and economic stability,” Wyner said. “Recognizing and encouraging community college excellence is critical to helping more Americans get the skills they need, especially in difficult economic times.”

The 10 community colleges selected to be finalists reflect the diversity of America — from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to Florida’s Miami Dade College, the largest institution in American higher education, with nearly 100,000 students, and from Walla Walla Community College in Washington to West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah, Ky. Other top 10 schools, besides SBCC, include Mott Community College in Flint, Mich., Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar, Iowa, Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, S.D., Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde, Texas, and Valencia College in Orlando, Fla.

Cecilia Rouse, a Princeton University professor and former member of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, chaired the national selection committee. She noted that the finalists “impressed us with their efforts to help students succeed in college as well as to ensure that their programs would prepare students to compete successfully in the labor market. These community colleges are demonstrating that improving student achievement can be accomplished, even in the most economically distressed communities in our country.”

The 10 finalists named Tuesday from the 120 were selected by a nine-member Finalist Selection Committee, made up of former community college presidents, respected researchers and policy experts. They identified institutions that deliver exceptional and improving completion rates, and labor-market and learning outcomes, following a review of new data collected from applications submitted by eligible institutions in June.

The grand prize winner and runners-up will be selected by a “prize jury” co-chaired by John Engler, former Michigan governor and current president of the Business Roundtable, and Richard Riley, former secretary of education and governor of South Carolina.

Aspen’s Wyner said the competition offers an unprecedented opportunity to spotlight and celebrate excellence at a time when community college success is more important to the nation than ever before.

“It’s pretty simple, but the stakes are high,” he said. “In an era where a college degree is the ticket to the middle class, real educational opportunity for our citizens and real economic growth for our country will depend on our community colleges.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.