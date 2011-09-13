Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:00 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Arts & Lectures Corrals Riders in the Sky for Kid-Friendly Show

Grammy-winning group will perform a 'round-up' Oct. 9 as part of the Family Fun Series

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | September 13, 2011 | 4:36 p.m.

Giddy-up, giddy-up, young saddle-hands! UCSB Arts & Lectures’ will present America’s favorite cowboys, Riders in the Sky, performing in “Round-up at the Kids Corral” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in Campbell Hall.

The event is part of the Family Fun Series, six daytime events running Oct. 9 through April 15.

Known from coast to coast for their Saturday morning TV and National Public Radio shows, the Grammy-winning cowboy quartet will bring their wacky western wit and home-on-the-range warbling to Santa Barbara.

The young ‘uns will gasp at their stylish rope tricks and sing along to songs from Toy Story 2 and Monsters Inc.

Riders in the Sky kicks off Arts & Lectures’ Family Fun Series — high-spirited entertainment to tickle, awe and delight kids of all ages. Before every event, come an hour early and your kids can make arts and crafts projects. Stay later and they can meet their favorite performers.

Admission to Riders in the Sky is $15 for youths and $25 for the general public, or save by purchasing the whole six-event series for only $60 for children and $90 adults.

For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

