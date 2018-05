Posted on September 13, 2012 | 6:17 p.m.

Source: Richard Mineards

Alexander von Wiesenberger, the 22-year-old son of Santa Barbara News-Press co-publisher Arthur von Wiesenberger, died Sept. 11, 2012, after a long illness.

Zander, as he was known, was born Feb. 6, 1990. He was an avid aviator, swimmer, scuba diver and snowboarder.

He is survived by his two brothers, Nicky and Chris, and his mother, Leslie.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Santa Barbara.