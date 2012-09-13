Allan Hancock College Launches Expanded Website

Allan Hancock College has launched a new website to better serve its users.

According to public affairs and publications director Rebecca Alarcio, the site has a clean, modern design with visually appealing graphics. She described it as “audience-specific,” meaning different groups of users can search for information based on their relationship with the college, i.e., future students, current students, parents, employees and community members.

Navigation has been simplified, with a variety of menus, lists and quick links making it easy to find what users need.

The home page features a “spotlight” and a comprehensive events calendar and news section. Use of large and inspiring photography, along with videos and student testimonials, help tell the college story.

Behind the scenes improvements include a new, powerful search tool with pages indexed daily and a new content management system to help ensure accuracy and timeliness of content.

“Our intent is to make moving through the website as intuitive as possible,” said Carol Van Name, the college’s director of Information Technology Services. “Our new pages are visually appealing, easy to read and quick to navigate to the important information for the user.”

Click here to view the new site. Feedback can be provided on the link at the bottom of each web page.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.