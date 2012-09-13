Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:27 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Arraignment Delayed for Suspect in Killing of Santa Barbara Woman

Derek Pinski faces murder charges in the stabbing death of UCSB graduate Alexandra Tang in Orange County

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 13, 2012 | 10:06 p.m.

Derek Pinski
Derek Pinski

The man accused of killing former Santa Barbara resident Alexandra Tang had his arraignment continued Thursday in Orange County Superior Court.

Derek Pinski, 24, is facing charges of murder with an enhancement for personal use of a deadly weapon.

His arraignment was continued to Oct. 19, and he is being held without bail, according to Orange County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Farrah Emami.

Pinski is accused of killing Tang, his girlfriend of about a year, who was found with multiple stab wounds in a Laguna Hills home Sept. 1.

Tang was visiting Pinski in Laguna Hills, where he lived with his mother and a renter.

Pinski’s mother discovered Tang and called 9-1-1, but Tang was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pinski is accused of fleeing to Arizona, where his father lives, and was arrested there and extradited to Orange County on Wednesday, according to the Orange County DA’s Office.

Alexandra Joyce Tang
Alexandra Joyce Tang

Senior Deputy District Attorney Ebrahim Baytieh is prosecuting the case, and Pinski was represented Thursday by defense attorney Gary Pohlson, Emami said.

Tang grew up in Santa Barbara, attended UCSB — where she met Pinski — and began working with autistic children in Orange County after college. She is survived by her parents, Alexander and Elizabeth, and her older sister, Candice.

Memorial services for Tang will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

