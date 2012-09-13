Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:38 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Atlas V Rocket Lifts Off from Vandenberg AFB

Mission includes a top-secret satellite as well as 11 smaller research payloads

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 13, 2012 | 5:36 p.m.

An Atlas V rocket carrying a secret payload soars skyward Thursday afternoon, just before its first stage was jettisoned. (Anthony Galván III photo)
An Atlas V rocket carrying a secret payload soars skyward Thursday afternoon, just before its first stage was jettisoned. (Anthony Galván III photo)

Hurtling into the skies at speeds topping 800 mph, an Atlas V rocket carrying a top-secret payload lifted off Thursday from Vandenberg Air Force Base, despite delays that kept the mission grounded for more than a month.

The 200-foot rocket was partially enshrouded by fog as it roared of the launch pad at 2:39 p.m.

The rocket didn’t liftoff as scheduled on Aug. 2 because of instrumentation issues, but by Thursday, those problems had been addresses, according to officials from the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture owned by Lockheed Martin and the Boeing Company to provide launch services for the U.S. government, NASA, the military and other organizations.

The spacecraft was sent into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office, which monitors national security issues via satellite.

The rocket also held 11 smaller payloads that will study space weather and communications, space environment, debris mitigation, maritime shipping container tracking and spaceflight safety and orbit refinement,.

These smaller payloads were developed by the Space and Missile Command, the Aerospace Corp., USC, the University of Colorado, Cal Poly, Morehead State University, UC Berkeley and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the ULA said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 