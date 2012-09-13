Coroner Releases ID of Pedestrian Who Was Killed

Paul Wolden, 60, a transient was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle on Hollister Avenue west of Santa Barbara

The pedestrian who was struck and fatally injured by a vehicle on Hollister Avenue near Santa Barbara earlier this week was a 60-year-old transient, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

The victim was identified by coroner’s investigators as Paul Wolden, who was described as a “local transient,” said sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams.

The accident occurred on Hollister Avenue — near Arboleda Drive west of Santa Barbara — at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, when Wolden made his way onto the roadway and was struck by a vehicle, said CHP Officer James G. Richards.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 1994 Chevrolet Mark III, was Juan Pablo Salinas, 57, of Santa Barbara, according to California Highway Patrol Officer James G. Richards.

Wolden was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, Richards said.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor with Salinas, Richards said, adding that the incident remained under investigation.

