CrossFit Pacific Coast Launching High School Program

Program designed to provide a challenging workout for all levels of athletes

Back to school means most students find their way back to the classroom, but some will also be finding their way into the gym. CrossFit Pacific Coast will be launching a new program designed for high school students beginning Monday.

After training water polo and volleyball teams from several high schools during the past two years, CPC co-owners Traver Boehm and Eric Malzone decided it was time for a full-fledged high school program to complement the myriad of other fitness options they provide for their more than 150 members.

The high school program will provide a challenging workout for all levels of athletes, from the elite high school athletes who want to stay in shape during the off-season to those who are just looking for a positive after-school activity.

“Getting kids interested in fitness at an early age is very important,” Boehm said. “And one of the beauties of CrossFit is that every workout can be scaled for all levels of athleticism and experience. Whether you’re 9 or 90, you can get something out of this.”

The workouts will be a fundamental CrossFit program that specializes in not specializing — providing athletes with an overall fitness experience.

Training sessions will include movements designed to increase balance, create a positive attitude toward fitness and teach the value of safe weight-training techniques.

Classes will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Th cost is $100 per month.

CrossFit Pacific Coast is located at 220 E. Cota St. In downtown Santa Barbara.

Click here or call 805.845.4171 for more information.

— Mike McElhaney is a publicist representing CrossFit Pacific Coast.