Food From the Heart Needs Your Online Vote in Grant Competition

Santa Barbara nonprofit in the running for Chase Community Giving funding

By Kelly Onnen for Food From the Heart | September 13, 2012 | 1:53 p.m.

Food From the Heart is one of the nonprofits in the running to be awarded funding from Chase Bank in its Chase Community Giving program.

Nonprofits nationwide will be competing for a total giveaway of $7.5 million. The top 196 nonprofits that receive the highest number of votes nationwide will be awarded grants ranging from $10,000 to $250,000.

Voting is open now through next Wednesday. Click here to vote for Food From the Heart, or if you are a Chase Bank customer, vote directly through Chase Online/Chase Community Giving.

Food From the Heart prepares and delivers fresh, nutritious meals to homebound, ill clients weekly at no charge to clients. It relies 100 percent on donations and grants. Its 65 volunteers work every week out of Trinity Lutheran Church in Santa Barbara to prepare the food and then deliver them to Food From the Heart clients.

Click here for more information about Food From the Heart, or call 805.898.3981. Click here to make an online donation to Food from the Heart or send checks to Food From the Heart, P.O. Box 3908, Santa Barbara 93130.

— Kelly Onnen is the board chairwoman for Food From the Heart.

