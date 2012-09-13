Goleta to Celebrate Evergreen Park Improvements

The City of Goleta will celebrate the reopening of Evergreen Park at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the public is invited to join in the fun.

The mayor and City Council will cut the ribbon, and short remarks will be made by the mother of the young girl who first lobbied for the original park playground to be installed 13 years ago.

The park was temporarily closed to allow the city to remove outdated equipment and replace it with two new play structures, a new safety surface and some benches. The project was completed several weeks ahead of schedule.

Evergreen Park is located in the open space at the corner of Evergreen and Brandon drives.

The project was funded by a combination of Proposition 40 and Roberti-Z’berg-Harris (RZH) block grants.

For questions or more information, contact public information officer Valerie Kushnerov at 805.961.7507 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.