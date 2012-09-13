Letter to the Editor: Guns at Santa Barbara High School

Two teenagers, a Santa Barbara High School student and a friend, were stopped by truant officers.

One suspect was arrested and taken into custody for carrying “a loaded single-shot, .22-caliber pistol” and “five additional rounds of ammunition.”

Think about it:

» What if the officers had not been vigilant?

» What if the loaded gun had gone off?

» What would have happened if five more rounds of ammunition had gone off?

Think about what our world would look like without gun violence.

I was a mother of two Santa Barbara High School students and was not afraid to send them to school then. I can’t say that now.

Sissy Taran

Santa Barbara

Coalition Against Gun Violence member