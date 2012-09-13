Letter to the Editor: Guns at Santa Barbara High School

Two teenagers, a Santa Barbara High School student and a friend, were stopped by truant officers.
One suspect was arrested and taken into custody for carrying “a loaded single-shot, .22-caliber pistol” and “five additional rounds of ammunition.”
Think about it:
» What if the officers had not been vigilant?
» What if the loaded gun had gone off?
» What would have happened if five more rounds of ammunition had gone off?
Think about what our world would look like without gun violence.
I was a mother of two Santa Barbara High School students and was not afraid to send them to school then. I can’t say that now.
Sissy Taran
Santa Barbara
Coalition Against Gun Violence member