CHP Looking for Ford Taurus in Teen’s Hit-and-Run Death

The California Highway Patrol on Friday identified a 1996-99 Ford Taurus as the type of vehicle suspected in the Sept. 1 hit-and-run collision that killed 14-year-old Christina Veloz-Payne. Authorities said the vehicle may have significant damage to the front right side bumper and headlight, and its grille, hood and roof. The car’s color was not released.

Christina was struck as she crossed the northbound lanes of Highway 101, north of Glen Annie Road, between 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Labor Day. She had attended the Goleta Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park and reportedly was taking a shortcut across the freeway while returning to her San Milano Drive home in El Encanto Heights. Her body was found three days later on the freeway side of an embankment along Calle Real near Plumas Avenue.

No one reported seeing the fatal accident, but the CHP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the vehicle. To report information, call 805.967.1234.