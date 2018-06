The story Friday night at Peabody Stadium was a Santa Barbara offense that could not really click, along with Oxnard’s powerful backfield providing fireworks. The result was a 48-21 romp by the visiting Yellowjackets, who were led by Sam McCowan’s four touchdowns in the first quarter.

The Dons were basically outgunned in this game, although there certainly were moments where you could see they could perform. Quarterback John Uribe completed 28 of 46 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown to Roberto Nelson. Bryson Lloyd caught 17 of those passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. I would say Oxnard is just an excellent team that any opponent is going to have trouble playing against.

Outlook: Santa Barbara must continue to work on its throwing game, but has the time to improve.





