SBCC Soccer: Kirk Scores Twice in 5-2 Vaqueros Victory

SAN BERNARDINO — SBCC built a 4-0 lead in the first 20 minutes Saturday and went on to post a 5-2 men’s soccer victory at San Bernardino Valley.

Mark Knight notched his sixth goal on a penalty kick in the eighth minute. Stuart Kirk, a freshman from Cardiff, Wales, scored the first of his two goals in the 17th minute on an assist from Danny Molineaux. Beville Rose made it 3-0 one minute later and Kirk struck again in the 20th minute on another assist from Molineaux.

“It was a difficult pitch, hard and bouncy,” said SBCC coach John Sisterson , whose team is 4-1. “It was hot but the boys played well.”

Alejandro Garcia extended the lead to 5-0 in the 52nd minute on an assist from Kasper Dyg. San Bernardino scored in the 61st and 71st minutes after Rose was sent off with his second yellow card.

The Vaqueros have another long trek Tuesday when they travel north to play at Fresno City.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.