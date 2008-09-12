Tennis: Dos Pueblos Opens Season with Road Win

Dos Pueblos headed south for a nonleague doubleheader vs. Woodbridge and Santa Margarita Catholic this weekend. Despite of the long trek, the Chargers opened with energy, enthusiasm and positive focus Friday in an 11-7 win over Woodbridge.

In singles, Dos Pueblos (1-0) swept six sets, thanks to the efforts of No. 1 Erica Cano and No. 2 Lauren Stratman, who lost only seven games. The No. 1 doubles team of Amy Logan and Amy Sagraves showed its usual brilliant shotmaking in snagging two more sets. The fiery No. 2 team of Melissa Dahl and Anna Slyutova came back from a 1-4 deficit to win in a tiebreaker, then continued its momentum to overpower the No. 1 Woodbridge dubs team. The newly formed team of Nicoletta Bradley and Oriane Matthys added a nice set to the Chargers’ total of five sets won in dubs against Woodbridge (1-1).

Dos Pueblos also applauded the efforts of Shelbi Nigh and Hannah Park, two JV players who joined the varsity for this match. They raised their games immensely and played their hearts out.

Go Chargers!

Dos Pueblos 11, Woodbridge 7

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Erica Cano 3-0

Lauren Stratman 3-0

Shelbi Nigh 0-2

Hannah Park 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 2-1

Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 2-1

Nicoletta BradleyOriane Matthys 1-2

Woodbridge Singles:

Nakisa Vahdat 1-2

Jamie Lai 1-2

May Sumi 1-2

Woodbridge Doubles:

Allison Reese/Jennifer Wooten 1-2

Nory Call/Danielle Caro 3-0

Bronti Patterson/Brooke Sendele 0-3

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.