Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:52 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Bill to Lower Voter Registration Age Heads to Governor

The legislation would allow any 17-year-old to pre-register

By Elizabeth Wu | September 14, 2009 | 4:38 p.m.

The California legislature on Thursday approved Assembly Bill 30, a bill lowering the voter registration age to 17.

If signed by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the legislation could dramatically improve California’s low voter-participation rate for young voters. Nearly half of eligible voters ages 18 to 24 were not registered to vote in 2004 (the most recent year for which data is available).

AB 30 is based on a signature idea from the New America Foundation’s Political Reform Program.

AB 30 would create an option for young people who are 17 years or older to pre-register to vote (sometimes known as “advance” registration). When they turn 18, their registration will automatically become active. The bill would allow young people to be involved in the democratic process at an earlier age and make it more likely that they will remain engaged as they become adults.

State law says anyone age 17 is eligible to pre-register if that individual will be 18 years old before the next election. AB 30 would extend pre-registration to all 17-year-olds, making the treatment of 17-year-olds uniform instead of having some who are eligible to pre-register while others are not.

“Research has demonstrated that developing good political engagement habits at a younger age will increase the likelihood of civic participation as an adult,” said Steven Hill, director of the Political Reform Program. “AB 30 will help break the disengagement cycle that often prevents young people from developing habits of participation that carry over into their adult years.”

Eight states have enacted pre-registration laws.

— Elizabeth Wu represents the New America Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 