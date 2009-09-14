CIO Solutions of Santa Barbara Now Offers Microsoft Online Services

CIO Solutions has been implementing Microsoft Solutions in the Santa Barbara and Tri-Counties since 1986, making Microsoft Online Services a natural fit.

CIO is now able to sell, support and migrate clients to these cloud-based services. Microsoft Online Services helps customers cut the total cost of ownership associated with premise-based solutions by allowing customers the flexibility to migrate portions of their Microsoft infrastructure to the cloud.

“It’s not a fit for all of our clients, but it makes a lot of sense for some, especially for those who are in the SMB space,” said Andrew West, chief technology officer for CIO Solutions. “In Santa Barbara, most small businesses have few choices while maintaining relatively complex server and email environments. Microsoft Online Services offers these companies the choice to remove some of these complexities, effectively moving capital expenditure spending to operational expenses. We recognize the benefits that the cloud has to offer, and CIO Solutions is ready to pass on those advantages to our clients.”

Click here to check out CIO Solutions’ Web site and to view articles on the benefit of implementing hosted applications and other cost-cutting practices. For more information or to set up a meeting, call 805.692.6700.

— Hannah Rich is a professional services coordinator for CIO Solutions.