Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:50 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

CIO Solutions of Santa Barbara Now Offers Microsoft Online Services

The IT company can sell, support and migrate clients to the cloud-based infrastructure

By Hannah Rich | September 14, 2009 | 6:48 p.m.

CIO Solutions has been implementing Microsoft Solutions in the Santa Barbara and Tri-Counties since 1986, making Microsoft Online Services a natural fit.

CIO is now able to sell, support and migrate clients to these cloud-based services. Microsoft Online Services helps customers cut the total cost of ownership associated with premise-based solutions by allowing customers the flexibility to migrate portions of their Microsoft infrastructure to the cloud.

“It’s not a fit for all of our clients, but it makes a lot of sense for some, especially for those who are in the SMB space,” said Andrew West, chief technology officer for CIO Solutions. “In Santa Barbara, most small businesses have few choices while maintaining relatively complex server and email environments. Microsoft Online Services offers these companies the choice to remove some of these complexities, effectively moving capital expenditure spending to operational expenses. We recognize the benefits that the cloud has to offer, and CIO Solutions is ready to pass on those advantages to our clients.”

Click here to check out CIO Solutions’ Web site and to view articles on the benefit of implementing hosted applications and other cost-cutting practices. For more information or to set up a meeting, call 805.692.6700.

— Hannah Rich is a professional services coordinator for CIO Solutions.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 