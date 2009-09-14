Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:44 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Presidio Fencing Club to Host First Tournament in New Location

Top fencers will compete Sunday in the club's downtown Santa Barbara facility

By Tim Robinson | September 14, 2009 | 11:17 p.m.

Celebrating the opening of its new facility in downtown Santa Barbara, the Presidio Fencing Club will host its first regional tournament on Sunday.

The single-weapon event is open to epee fencers registered with the United States Fencing Association. The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required, and spectators are welcome.

After three years in the Magnolia Shopping Center, the Presidio Fencing Club relocated to its larger studio on East Cota Street to allow more room for athletes to practice. The new studio, or “salle,” has twice the area for fencing, in addition to space for strength training and stretching.

The practice field in fencing, called a “strip,” is 55 feet long. It was challenging to locate a facility that could accommodate the long strips, but owner and head coach Tim Robinson says the Cota facility is
perfect. “The space is great, and we really enjoy being in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, near State Street and our namesake, the Presidio,” he said.

Some of Presidio’s top fencers will compete in Sunday’s tournament. Athletes from San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Los Angeles also are registered.

Additionally, those wanting a piece of the action can sign up for one of Presidio’s introductory classes. Presidio offers programs for children, teens and adults. Scholarships are available for a limited number of young athletes, based on financial need and academic standing.

Click here or 805.403.6895 to view a full class schedule or for more information.

— Tim Robinson is the head coach and owner of Presidio Fencing Club.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 