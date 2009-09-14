Presidio Fencing Club to Host First Tournament in New Location

Celebrating the opening of its new facility in downtown Santa Barbara, the Presidio Fencing Club will host its first regional tournament on Sunday.

The single-weapon event is open to epee fencers registered with the United States Fencing Association. The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required, and spectators are welcome.

After three years in the Magnolia Shopping Center, the Presidio Fencing Club relocated to its larger studio on East Cota Street to allow more room for athletes to practice. The new studio, or “salle,” has twice the area for fencing, in addition to space for strength training and stretching.

The practice field in fencing, called a “strip,” is 55 feet long. It was challenging to locate a facility that could accommodate the long strips, but owner and head coach Tim Robinson says the Cota facility is

perfect. “The space is great, and we really enjoy being in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, near State Street and our namesake, the Presidio,” he said.

Some of Presidio’s top fencers will compete in Sunday’s tournament. Athletes from San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Los Angeles also are registered.

Additionally, those wanting a piece of the action can sign up for one of Presidio’s introductory classes. Presidio offers programs for children, teens and adults. Scholarships are available for a limited number of young athletes, based on financial need and academic standing.

Click here or 805.403.6895 to view a full class schedule or for more information.

— Tim Robinson is the head coach and owner of Presidio Fencing Club.