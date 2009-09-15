Sarah Ettman-Sterner: Plow to Porch Organics Gaining Ground

Remember the classic Mother Goose rhyme “Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers”? To begin with, what the heck is a peck, and what did that guy do with all those pickled peppers? Well, here’s a far more useful tongue twister: “Plow to Porch President Pam Plesons provides pleasing, perfect produce — pronto!”

Plow to Porch Organics (aka PtoP) offers the convenience of organic produce, sustainable seafood, homemade pies, gourmet olive oil and other food products delivered directly to your doorstep. The innovative subscription service can be a lifesaver for working parents — or anyone pressed for time and short on patience — when it comes to shopping for high-quality fruits and vegetables at an affordable cost.

The company is the brainchild of entrepreneur Pam Plesons, a longtime Santa Barbara resident, wife and mother of Marina, a Dos Pueblos High School scholar-athlete, and Niko, an avid tennis player and actor who attends Goleta Valley Junior High.

The Plesons are an active family who value their healthy lifestyle, embodied in their love for sailing. In fact, a few years ago, the family “unplugged,” bonded, developed teamwork and increased their appreciation for life on the high seas during a 12-month voyage to Mexico’s Baja peninsula, mainland and secluded islands. The Plesonses’ adventure aboard their vessel, appropriately named “Ohana” (the Hawaiian word for “family”), was chronicled in a log featured on www.familytravel.com.

“Our son, Niko, was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes, or Type 1 diabetes, when he was 4 years old,” Pam Plesons said. “During our Ohana ‘Live Without Limits’ sailing adventure, it was crucial that we managed his diabetes successfully and maintain his good health. While this is sometimes difficult, it is very possible. We have always adopted the attitude that you can do anything, even with diabetes. We were able to illustrate, through our experiences, how life can be lived without limits, even with diabetes.”

Diabetes is a life-altering event for individuals and their loved ones, but for Plesons, it was also a reality check that inspired her to make significant positive changes in her life. She crossed “white” foods high in carbs and low in nutrition off her shopping list: milk, pasta, cheese, potatoes, bananas and white bread. The family’s diet underwent an overhaul, focusing on fresh, whole foods with treats in moderation.

Marina and Niko acquired a genuine love for fruits and veggies, demonstrating that kids can and will eat a well-balanced diet when readily available and prepared in simple, colorful ways. The best part of the lifestyle shift? Plesons developed a passion for local organic food that led her to establish a thriving new business that helps other local residents improve their diet and health.

Plesons, who is always on the go, is easily recognized as she drives all over town in her distinctive, bright green — and fuel-efficient — “PtoP mobile,” emblazoned with the company’s tomato logo. Green Hawk recently caught up with her to ask her a few questions and to get some advice.

Sarah Ettman-Sterner: What are the economic benefits of buying organic, local produce?

Pam Plesons: Conventionally grown food travels an average of 1,500 miles before it’s consumed. That means that after it’s picked, packaged, transported to a store, purchased and served, much of our food has expended a great deal of energy. With widespread concern over rising gas and oil prices, now is a great time to start thinking differently about food.

Buying local also can help prevent pollution of the air and water. Industrial-style farms depend on a large amount of fossil fuels to transport their products, and they may use packaging that can be difficult to recycle. Although its produce may cost less, an industrial farm can’t support the community’s economy the way local farms can. The money consumers spend on locally grown food circulates within the community, since these farm owners are more likely to purchase seed, feed and other materials from neighborhood businesses than conventional farm executives, who order from large and distant corporations.

SES: For the budget-minded family, college student or working individual, what are some produce ingredients that are low cost, highly nutritious and easy to prepare?

PP: When buying produce, shop color. The phytonutrients in plants give them their color and protect them from disease; they also protect us when we eat them. Phytonutrients provide antioxidants to fight free radical damage, and boost our immune and act as an anti-inflammatory in our bodies (inflammation leads to disease). Blue/purple in blueberries has anthocyanin, orange in carrots has beta carotene, red in tomatoes and watermelon has lycopene. All of these nutrients are important. That’s why we must eat a variety of colorful fruit and vegetables.

The most affordable, highly nutritious and easy-to-prepare vegetables are red cabbage, tomatoes (red family), broccoli, kale, spinach (green family), butternut squash, yellow beans (yellow family) and cauliflower (white family). Fruits are usually more expensive, and the most nutritious certainly are, but they are worth it: blueberries, kiwi, strawberries, guava and cranberries.

SES: What should we look for when shopping for produce and making our selections?



PP: Take your time. Many shoppers go to the same old bins, buy the same old things and head off to the next section of the store. If time permits, and your food plans are somewhat flexible for the week, slow down and give the entire section a once-over. What looks fresh? What looks interesting? What’s on sale? The produce section is the one area of a grocery store that you should be willing to shift from the shopping list and buy based on what’s available.

Selection tips:

» Fear no fruit. Break out of your rut. Add a new fruit or vegetable to your cart once every other week. The key to a well-balanced food program is variety. Ask the produce manager for tips on how to use the fruit or vegetables.

» Look for quality. Avoid any fruit or vegetable that is bruised or looks old. There is often a separate shelf in the market labeled “Reduced for Quick Sale.” Although it may be appealing to purchase really inexpensive produce, the nutritional value of these foods is less than that of their fresher, crisper equivalents.

» Look for nutrition. Most vegetables will not come with labeling, but the information is often available. Many markets now offer nutritional information in the form of posters and pamphlets displayed in the produce department. So, if you want to determine whether broccoli has more fiber than green beans, the answer is probably right there.

» Or, best of all, let someone do the shopping for you. At Plow to Porch, we will do all of the above for you. We will make sure your produce is fresh, varied and nutritious.

SES: What’s in season that’s a good buy? What are year-round standard foods we can always depend on here in Santa Barbara?

PP: There is so much wonderful produce available in the Santa Barbara area that it’s impossible to list it all. My seasonal favorites are berries, melons, heirloom tomatoes, specialty potatoes, stone fruits, peppers, cucumbers and corn. Produce that we can count on almost year-round in Santa Barbara includes all of the lettuce varieties, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, chard, kale, a variety of herbs and more.

SES: What else does PtoP offer for doorstep delivery?

PP: Plow to Porch Organics is happy to offer a variety of “extras” in addition to our fresh local, organic produce. We deliver local organic honey, local organic eggs, organic handcrafted pies and quiches from Simply Pies, local organic olive oils from Joelle Olive Oils, Fair Trade organic coffees roasted locally by Green Star Coffee, and fresh, sustainable seafood from Cadena’s Fresh Fish, which is part of our local sustainable seafood program.

SES: Your business is interested in giving back to others. Tell us about the new PtoP initiative to help support schools, families and nonprofit organizations.

PP: We are so excited to announce our Healthy School/Healthy Family fundraising program. Schools and nonprofit organizations can now fundraise while promoting a healthy diet and good nutrition, support for our local farms and conservation of energy.

With a minimum of five subscriber families, Personal Local Organic Produce Boxes are delivered to your school at dismissal time or other dropoff spot. Parents can collect their produce when they pick up their children. If there is an after-school program on site, the produce boxes can be left for later pickup. Nonprofit organizations can arrange for a dropoff time and place. Schools and organizations earn 5 percent cash back on all orders monthly.

Schools or nonprofits interested in getting involved can e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.705.4786.

— Green Hawk interactive producer Sarah Ettman-Sterner focuses on current environmental trends and marine-related topics. A member of the Society for Environmental Journalists, she provided the “voice” for Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society for more than a decade. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .