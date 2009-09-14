Two People Ejected from Vehicle Off Gibraltar Road

Two people were ejected from their vehicle Monday afternoon after it went off the side of Gibraltar Road, about five miles from Mountain Drive in Santa Barbara.

David Sadecki, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said the car went about 200 feet over the side of the road about 4:30 p.m. and that the two occupants were ejected at about 150 feet.

The female patient sustained moderate injuries and was airlifted via helicopter to a hospital with a paramedic on board, according to Sadecki. The male victim was “walking wounded” and was being hoisted up the hill by ropes.

County Fire responded with two engines and a helicopter, and other agencies on the scene included the U.S. Forest Service and Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue. The area is within the Los Padres National Forest.

