United Way Names Red Feather Ball’s Honorees, Co-Chairs

United Way of Santa Barbara County has announced that Morrie and Irma Jurkowitz are the co-chairs for the 13th Annual Red Feather Ball.

The event will honor United Way’s 2009 Abercrombie Community Excellence Award recipients, Dr. Peter MacDougall and Venoco Inc., for their many years of community excellence. The event was created as a way to honor those in the community who have made a significant impact on quality of life for Santa Barbara residents.

MacDougall is president emeritus of SBCC. Venoco is an independent energy company with operations in the Santa Barbara region as well as other parts of California, Colorado and Texas.

Event proceeds will benefit “Fun in the Sun,” United Way’s collaboration of nearly 60 public and private agencies to provide life-changing activities for hundreds of homeless people and poverty-level children at four sites from Goleta to Carpinteria.

The Spanish-themed “Viva La Red Feather Ball” will be Oct. 10 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort & Spa. An online auction is also running to raise money for Fun in the Sun scholarships. Click here to participate.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.