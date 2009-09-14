Vegetation Fire Burning Along Highway 1 Near Lompoc

Responders have the blaze contained to less than two acres

Santa Barbara County Fire engines responded about 3:30 p.m. Monday to a vegetation fire about 10 miles outside of Lompoc.

As of 4:35 p.m., responders had contained the blaze to less than two acres, according to public information officer David Sadecki.

“Aircraft was ordered and not used; they were returned,” he said.

The fire was burning along Highway 1 about a mile north of San Julian Road and was reportedly headed toward Lompoc.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .