Volunteers Needed for Coastal Cleanup Day

Last year, volunteers collected 2,000 pounds of trash and 600 pounds of recyclables from beach areas across the county

The 25th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day will take place Saturday at several beaches and creeks in Santa Barbara County.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, organizers said, and local volunteers will join thousands of others across the world in an attempt to clear trash and debris from beaches, shorelines and inland waterways.

Last year, volunteers cleaned 19 locations throughout Santa Barbara County and collected about 2,000 pounds of trash and 600 pounds of recyclables in just three hours. This year, the event has expanded to include creeks in conjunction with Creek Week on the South Coast, and Project Clean Waterways in Santa Maria.

The data collected during California Coastal Cleanup Day is used by the Ocean Conservancy to provide clues to the nature and sources of trash, and to help set policies and obtain funding to prevent further pollution of Earth’s many waterways.

Cleanups are schedule for the following beaches and creeks in Santa Barbara County: Arroyo Burro, Ellwood Beach, Leadbetter Beach, Butterfly Beach, Gaviota State Beach, Refugio State Beach, Carpinteria Creek, Goleta Beach, Rincon Point Beach, Carpinteria State Beach, Guadalupe Beach, Santa Claus Lane Beach, Chase Palm Park, Haskell’s Beach, Tajiguas Beach, East Beach, Jalama Beach, West Beach, El Capitan State Beach, Jelly Bowl Beach and Zanja de Cota Creek.

Volunteers are encouraged to show up at one of the beach sites listed and find a captain, who will provide necessary instructions and supplies. Individuals and groups can also register to clean a site at www.LessIsMore.org/beach, or by calling 805.882.3636.

The statewide event is presented by the California Coastal Commission and supported by hundreds of local businesses, nonprofits and governmental agencies across California. Within Santa Barbara County, the event is organized by the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division.

— Jeff Simeon is the coordinator of Coastal Cleanup Day.