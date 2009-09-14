Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:59 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Volunteers to Address Cold Springs Trail Accessibility

National Public Lands Day is Sept. 26

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 14, 2009 | 4:31 p.m.

The Multiuse Trails Organization, a local nonprofit trails maintenance and information group, is seeking volunteers to help repair unsafe conditions on the Upper Cold Spring Trail, a popular hiking trail.

The volunteer event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26. Volunteers will meet at Skofield Park, 1819 Las Canoas Road. Santa Barbara City and the County of Santa Barbara, as well as the U.S. Forest Service, are planning the event along with the MTC, said Dave Everett of the trails council.

A woman recently suffered injuries on the Cold Spring Trail after a person or people completed a large amount of brush clearing on the upper part of the trail, Everett said. Unfortunately, the cut brush was left where it fell, forcing trail users to forge new paths around the fallen brush, which contained pointy spears. The woman needed nine stitches to repair her injury, he said; she contacted the MTC, which in turn alerted the USFS to the issue of downed brush.

Those interested in assisting are asked to RSVP so the agencies involved can get a head count. Visit www.multiuse.org, or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). For more information on this and other trails events, click on “Latest News” on www.multiuse.org.

Volunteers should be prepared for heavy work in possibly warm, fall weather. Long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, sturdy boots or shoes, a bike helmet, gloves, lots of water, sunglasses, sunscreen and snacks are suggested. A barbecue will take place after the work is completed.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 

