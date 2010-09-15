Santa Barbara Foundation Adds Sharyn Main to Investment Team

The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced that Sharyn Main has joined the Community Investments team as a community investment officer.

Community investment officers are responsible for researching and analyzing community needs and creating grantmaking and initiative opportunities to serve the communities of Santa Barbara County. Main’s specific areas of focus will include the arts and the environment.

“Sharyn Main is a wonderful addition to our team,” said Martha Harmon, senior vice president of Community Investments. “Her experience in the nonprofit community, expertise in environmental issues and history in Santa Barbara County will aid us in our role as civic leaders as we continue to invest in nonprofit excellence, address emerging issues and develop strong collaborations with our county’s foundations and nonprofits.”

Main has more than 25 years of experience in philanthropy and the nonprofit sector. She was program officer at the Wendy P. McCaw Foundation, and most recently worked as a special project and grant-making consultant to the James S. Bower Foundation and the Santa Barbara Foundation. Recent projects included assisting with the development of the Alliance For Living and Dying Well and the Early Childhood & Education Collaborative. Main also co-developed the GreenCare for Children program to reduce exposure to toxins for children in child-care centers.

Previously, Main served as the assistant director of pollution prevention programs at the Community Environmental Council, as well as developed and directed CEC’s Watershed Program. She co-founded and chaired the South Coast Watershed Alliance for nearly a decade, was one of the key organizers of the major Earth Day anniversary celebrations in Santa Barbara, and has served on local arts and environmental organization boards.

Main was also part of the dance and theater scene in Santa Barbara for more than 20 years, and has performed in nearly every local venue, most notably, the Arlington, Center Stage and Lobero theaters. She enjoys hiking, running, contemporary dance and studying the native flora and fauna of the region. Main is a fourth-generation Santa Barbara County resident and lives with her husband in the Mission Creek Watershed, the same watershed where she grew up.

— Jessica Tade is the Santa Barbara Foundation’s project coordinator for communications and marketing.