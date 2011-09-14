Local Boy Scouts Kick Off Annual Popcorn Sale

Autumn is around the corner, bringing cooler temperatures, falling leaves and popcorn!

Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from the Los Padres Council are starting to go door-to-door selling Trail’s End brand popcorn to fund their Scouting activities.

Many packs and troops rely on this annual sale to support their activities, such as the popular Pinewood Derby and camp, throughout the year. The sale also allows individual Scouts to earn prizes and scholarship money for college. On average, 70 percent of all popcorn sales go directly to support local Scouting.

As the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts have offered for the past several years, customers also have the option of sending popcorn treats to U.S. troops stationed all over the world, and 70 percent of every military donation supports local Scouting.

“We’re thrilled to begin our 32nd year helping Scouts support their activities with our popcorn,” said Elizabeth Weaver, director of marketing for Trail’s End popcorn, adding that Trail’s End offers an online selling option for Scouts who don’t want to go door-to-door, or who want to sell to family and friends who live far away. “By placing an order on Trails-End.com, people who don’t personally know a Scout can also support their local council, just by entering their ZIP code.”

Beginning in mid-September, look for Scouts taking orders in your neighborhood or in front of stores. Click here for more information or to place an online order.

The Los Padres Council has been serving families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties since 1917. The council is divided into five districts, with the South Coast District serving the southern section of Santa Barbara County.

The council’s mission is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

Trail’s End popcorn, exclusively sold through the Boy Scouts of America as a fundraiser for local Scout councils, returns 70 percent of all sales revenue to local Scouting. It is produced by Weaver Popcorn Company Inc., one of the largest producers and manufacturers of popcorn products in the world. An 83-year-old, family-owned company, Weaver Popcorn distributes its products in more than 90 countries. Weaver Popcorn has been supplying popcorn to Scout councils for their annual sales for more than 30 years.

— Andrew Royster is a district executive with the Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America.