Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:39 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Local Boy Scouts Kick Off Annual Popcorn Sale

Trail’s End returns 70 percent of all sales for local Scouting activities

By Andrew Royster for the Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America | September 14, 2011 | 8:03 p.m.

Autumn is around the corner, bringing cooler temperatures, falling leaves and popcorn!

Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from the Los Padres Council are starting to go door-to-door selling Trail’s End brand popcorn to fund their Scouting activities.

Many packs and troops rely on this annual sale to support theirscouts thumbnail activities, such as the popular Pinewood Derby and camp,  throughout the year. The sale also allows individual Scouts to earn prizes and scholarship money for college. On average, 70 percent of all popcorn sales go directly to support local Scouting.

As the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts have offered for the past several years, customers also have the option of sending popcorn treats to U.S. troops stationed all over the world, and 70 percent of every military donation supports local Scouting.

“We’re thrilled to begin our 32nd year helping Scouts support their activities with our popcorn,” said Elizabeth Weaver, director of marketing for Trail’s End popcorn, adding that Trail’s End offers an online selling option for Scouts who don’t want to go door-to-door, or who want to sell to family and friends who live far away. “By placing an order on Trails-End.com, people who don’t personally know a Scout can also support their local council, just by entering their ZIP code.”

Beginning in mid-September, look for Scouts taking orders in your neighborhood or in front of stores. Click here for more information or to place an online order.

The Los Padres Council has been serving families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties since 1917. The council is divided into five districts, with the South Coast District serving the southern section of Santa Barbara County.

The council’s mission is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

Trail’s End popcorn, exclusively sold through the Boy Scouts of America as a fundraiser for local Scout councils, returns 70 percent of all sales revenue to local Scouting. It is produced by Weaver Popcorn Company Inc., one of the largest producers and manufacturers of popcorn products in the world. An 83-year-old, family-owned company, Weaver Popcorn distributes its products in more than 90 countries. Weaver Popcorn has been supplying popcorn to Scout councils for their annual sales for more than 30 years.

— Andrew Royster is a district executive with the Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 