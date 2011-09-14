CALM Introduces New Officers for Board of Trustees

Child Abuse Listening and Mediation (CALM) is pleased to announce Bridget Foreman as the new president of the Board of Trustees.

Foreman is a partner at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP, the largest accounting and consulting firm on the Central Coast.

An active member of the nonprofit community, Foreman has been a member of CALM’s Board of Trustees since 2007, is a former member of Call-Line’s Board of Directors, and has volunteered for the Santa Barbara Zoo and the Family Service Agency.

Other new Board of Trustee officers include Jenny Kearns, vice president; Edward McKinley, financial vice president; and Patricia Durham, secretary.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.