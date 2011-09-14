Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:47 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Ann Randolph Brings ‘Loveland’ to Center Stage Theater

She'll get into character to perform her monocomedy Sept. 15 and Sept. 22

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | September 14, 2011 | 1:33 p.m.

Ann Randolph, playing one of her many characters, reacting to herself.
“All women become like their mothers. That is their tragedy. No man does. That’s his.” So says Oscar Wilde in his masterpiece, The Importance of Being Earnest.

Whether this is a profound truth of universal application or merely a supercilious wastrel being “clever,” everybody must decide individually, but it does speak to the power and complexity of the mother-daughter relationship. (Whenever I have quoted this line in the presence of a woman — much less frequently, now that I can’t run so fast — she, or they, have invariably flown into a rage, and Good Night, Mrs. Caliban, wherever you are!) In my observation, no other family tie binds and reverberates to quite the same degree.

Ann Randolph — writer, performer, force of nature — is not in a position to contradict anything I have just said. She will present her 2009 monocomedy Loveland at 8 p.m. on two successive Thursdays, Sept. 15 and Sept. 22, in the Center Stage Theater at Paseo Nuevo. Matt Roth will direct.

Randolph is famous for her ability to mine tragic situations for laughs without coming across as either callous or cynical. Her comedy Squeezebox was set in a shelter for mentally ill homeless women. Loveland is a comedic exploration of the plight of a woman faced with, and refusing to face, the death of her mother — who has been, she avers, the greatest love of her life.

Randolph’s mother is still alive, and presumably well, yet in many respects the protagonist of Loveland, Frannie Potts, is Randolph’s alter ego, as the play itself is a kind of speculative autobiography. Frannie, “an out of control, sexually charged misfit overwhelmed by grief,” is by no means the only character in the play. Caroming wildly across the country in her grief, Frannie meets and reacts with many memorable people, all of them played by Randolph. To say that you have to see it to believe it is a considerable understatement.

Tickets to Loveland are $25. For tickets and showtimes, click here or call the Center Stage box office at 805.963.0408.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

