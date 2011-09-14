Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:43 pm | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District First Public Agency Certified by Green Business Program

Others to receive recognition are Backyard Bowls, Buynak & Fauver LLP and Prospect Mortgage LLC

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | September 14, 2011 | 5:09 p.m.

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County certified four more local businesses this week.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Backyard Bowls in Goleta, Buynak & Fauver LLP in Santa Barbara and Prospect Mortgage LLC in Santa Barbara brought the total number of certified businesses to 38.

“In today’s economic climate, business and government are realizing the importance of going green is much deeper than an environmental footprint,” Megan Birney, a Community Environmental Council energy specialist and member of the GBPSBC Steering Committee, said in a news release. “Going green reduces waste, lowers operating costs and improves employee productivity. Green business can mean profitable business, too.”

The Green Business Program is a multi-jurisdictional effort to encourage businesses to protect, preserve and improve the environment.

The GBPSBC certifies businesses that go beyond complying to all environmental laws and regulations in areas such as waste reduction and recycling, environmentally preferable purchasing, energy efficiency and conservation, water conservation, air pollution prevention and transportation. Businesses in the office/retail, restaurant, automotive and lodging sectors must pledge to improve these efforts and encourage employee participation to qualify, according to the program’s website.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, 1140 Eugenia Place, is the first public agency to complete the certification process for its offices. The district implemented a policy for buying office supplies made from recycled content, an improved ride-sharing program for staff and improved water efficiency, according to the Green Business Program.

“It was satisfying to have the owner of our building recognize the importance of participation and support us by funding one-third of the costs,” Division Chief John Stockton said in a statement. “We can now implement more efficient and sustainable business operations which provides the ability to reduce waste and utility costs.”

Backyard Bowls, 5668 Calle Real, has Energy Star-rated appliances, uses organic and local products, and rewards environmentally-conscious customers with its Backyard Green Card program.

Buynak & Fauver, 820 State St., uses little to no heating and air conditioning, built its counters, drapes, flooring and cabinetry out of recycled and sustainable content, uses automatic light dimmers and participates in a local composting program. Employees are also provided with locker and bike rooms. 

Prospect Mortgage LLC, 3780 State St., eliminated or changed paper and plastic products and adjusted its purchasing efforts to coordinate with only one vendor. It also has implemented incentives to promote alternative transportation and offers training courses for its employees.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 