Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District First Public Agency Certified by Green Business Program

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County certified four more local businesses this week.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Backyard Bowls in Goleta, Buynak & Fauver LLP in Santa Barbara and Prospect Mortgage LLC in Santa Barbara brought the total number of certified businesses to 38.

“In today’s economic climate, business and government are realizing the importance of going green is much deeper than an environmental footprint,” Megan Birney, a Community Environmental Council energy specialist and member of the GBPSBC Steering Committee, said in a news release. “Going green reduces waste, lowers operating costs and improves employee productivity. Green business can mean profitable business, too.”

The Green Business Program is a multi-jurisdictional effort to encourage businesses to protect, preserve and improve the environment.

The GBPSBC certifies businesses that go beyond complying to all environmental laws and regulations in areas such as waste reduction and recycling, environmentally preferable purchasing, energy efficiency and conservation, water conservation, air pollution prevention and transportation. Businesses in the office/retail, restaurant, automotive and lodging sectors must pledge to improve these efforts and encourage employee participation to qualify, according to the program’s website.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, 1140 Eugenia Place, is the first public agency to complete the certification process for its offices. The district implemented a policy for buying office supplies made from recycled content, an improved ride-sharing program for staff and improved water efficiency, according to the Green Business Program.

“It was satisfying to have the owner of our building recognize the importance of participation and support us by funding one-third of the costs,” Division Chief John Stockton said in a statement. “We can now implement more efficient and sustainable business operations which provides the ability to reduce waste and utility costs.”

Backyard Bowls, 5668 Calle Real, has Energy Star-rated appliances, uses organic and local products, and rewards environmentally-conscious customers with its Backyard Green Card program.

Buynak & Fauver, 820 State St., uses little to no heating and air conditioning, built its counters, drapes, flooring and cabinetry out of recycled and sustainable content, uses automatic light dimmers and participates in a local composting program. Employees are also provided with locker and bike rooms.

Prospect Mortgage LLC, 3780 State St., eliminated or changed paper and plastic products and adjusted its purchasing efforts to coordinate with only one vendor. It also has implemented incentives to promote alternative transportation and offers training courses for its employees.

